The Central Bank of Azerbaijan will hold a deposit auction on March 19, 2018 to raise 250 million Azerbaijani manats, the CBA said March 16.

The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform. The funds will be placed for a period of 14 days. The interest rate on deposits will vary within 8.01-12.99 percent.

CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Thirty banks, including two state-owned ones, operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7 manats = 1$ on March 16)

