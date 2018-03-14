By Trend

The first phase of the terminal complex in Iran's Astara is expected to be opened in the near future within the framework of the North-South international transport corridor, and the whole complex will be put into operation before the end of 2018, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, who is on a visit to Tehran, told reporters on March 13.

The minister stressed that the North-South project is one of the most successful projects implemented between Iran and Azerbaijan.

"The Azerbaijani side has already completed the entire work [within the framework of the North-South project] on its territory. The first cargoes on the North-South route are already transported," the minister said.

The North-South transport corridor is designed to connect northern Europe with India and South-East Asia. The route will also connect the railways of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia.

Mustafayev further noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are developing very successfully.

"Particularly, very good results have been achieved during the last four years, primarily due to the political will of the heads of our states. I want to note the great success in all spheres. The trade relations between our countries are developing. In 2017, the trade turnover increased by 16 percent compared to of 2016," he added.

The day before, according to the minister, the Azerbaijani company received permission to manufacture construction materials in Iran.

Mustafayev further reminded that presently, Iran is implementing two projects in Azerbaijan - the production of cars and medicines.

