Creation of a stable economic route is a common goal of the countries participating in the Silk Road, and Azerbaijan makes a great contribution to this route, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli said.

He made the remarks at the first conference of Silk Road Support Group of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) in Baku March 13.

“Economic projects are an integral part of OSCE activities. The situation in the world economy requires close cooperation of countries in order to counter the existing challenges,” Tsereteli said.

He noted that achieving economic prosperity requires cooperation between all participating countries of the route.

“Baku-Tbilisi-Kars is an ideal example of a corridor between east and west. Such projects are vital economic bridges between countries,” the OSCE PA president added.

Considering the fact that Azerbaijan is located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Baku initiated the creation of the Silk Road Support Group. The Silk Road Support Group faces the task of promoting transport corridors, facilitating trade and transport procedures, and free and safe movement of people, goods, services and investments.

