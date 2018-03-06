By Trend

Komtec company has launched a pilot service of non-cash payments in several terminals of MilliÖN using bank cards in Azerbaijan, the company told Trend on March 5.

The new service allows to transfer money from the balance card for payment of a loan, utilities, communication services, Internet, cable television, etc.

"The service is currently available in a limited number of terminals installed in Narimanov, Sabail, Khatai and Yasamal districts of Baku.Community payments (water, gas and electricity) via bank cards are available only to the public .For payment of, for example, mobile balance via bank card one needs to select the operator, confirm the point of payment with the card, enter the PIN-code of the card on the Pin-pad and make the payment," the company said, adding that no fee is charged for the service.

MilliÖN network consists of approximately 5,000 payment points installed in public places (business centers, waiting rooms for railway stations and airports, shopping centers).

Today, e-GovPay, eManat, ExpressPay, ASAN Ödəniş, Easypay, Pulpay and payment terminals of the International Bank of Azerbaijan are also available on the market of payment terminals in Azerbaijan.

---

