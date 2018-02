By Trend

Mustafa Abbasbayli was appointed new chairman of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, a source in the association told Trend Feb. 12.

The decision was made during a general meeting of the founders of the association.

“The new chairman took office on Feb. 9, 2018,” the source said.

Abbasbayli has been working in the Azerbaijan Insurers Association since 2008.

