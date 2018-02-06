By Trend

International Banking Exhibition & Conference titled “Digital Banking and Security” will be held in Baku April 17-18, 2018 by FA International Trade Events.

FA International Trade Events (www.futureadvantage.events) has always guided the decrees and orders of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, events organized by the company and aimed to carry out his activity in this direction.

Accordingly, the company will organize "International CIS Digital Banking and Security" exhibition & conference. The conference is part of series work to improve the regulatory mechanism for accelerating digital transformation of banks, based on the action plan of the "Strategic Road Map on Financial Services Development in the Republic of Azerbaijan". Within the framework of the event demonstration of financial equipment, software, banking automation systems will be exhibited. Along with modern payment, identification tools and biometric ATMs, innovative presentations of financial services companies such as UnionPay, PayPal, VISA, and MasterCard are expected.

This is not the first event of the company. International Industrial Fair Oil & Gas Summit on March 17-18, 2017 (Baku/Azerbaijan) and International Green Shipping and Technology Exhibition & Conference on November 28-29, 2017 (Athens/Greece) were organized by FA International Trade Events.



