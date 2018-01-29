By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry does not plan to issue big soft loans in 2018, said Minister Heydar Asadov.

He made the remarks at a conference dedicated to the fourth year of implementation of the state program on socio-economic development of the regions of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018 in Baku Jan. 29.

Asadov said that over the past few years his ministry was satisfied with the allocation of micro-loans.

“Over the past four years, the total soft loans issued by the ministry amounted to 10 million manats. It was mainly micro-loans worth 15-20,000 manats,” he noted.

Asadov said that the reason for granting loans in small amounts is the provision of soft loans through the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support.

($1 = 1.7001 manats on Jan. 29)

