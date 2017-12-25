By Trend

Excise rates on import of certain types of gasoline will be increased in Azerbaijan starting from January 22, 2018, according to a decision by the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, excise rates on import of gasoline with an octane number less than 95 will be increased from 1 to 200 manats.

Earlier this year, the excise rate was lowered from 200 manats to one manat due to suspension of manufacture of oil products at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, which was stopped at planned maintenance.

Therefore, it was decided to exempt import of AI-92 gasoline from taxes, and the excise rate on the import of this type of gasoline was reduced from 200 to 1 manats, so that the prices for gasoline remain unaffected by the shutdown of the refinery.

Since production at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery is now resumed, there is no need to import this type of gasoline.

Excise rates on other types of gasoline remained unchanged.

(1.7001 manats = 1 USD on Dec. 25)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz