Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announces special discounts within a winter campaign.

When buying air ticket during the period from January 18 to February 28, 2018 on the following directions, it will cost:

Baku-Istanbul- Baku– 159 EUR

Istanbul- Baku- Istanbul – 179 USD

Baku-Kiev-Baku – 169 EUR

Kiev-Baku-Kiev – 199 USD

All taxes and fees are included in the cost of air tickets. Departure period: from January 21 to March 3, 2018.

It should be noted that the number of air tickets on discounts is limited. The cost includes free baggage allowance (1 piece up to 23 kg), hand luggage (up to 10 kg, dimensions up to 55*40*23 cm) and hot meals on board.

Air tickets on discounts should be purchased at least 72 hours before the departure at the AZAL sales offices, on the website www.azal.az, as well as in the Airline’s official agencies. Points for the flight may be credited automatically in case AZAL Miles member unique number will be entered in the appropriate filed while purchasing online.

Detailed information about AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program is available at: www.miles.azal.az. Online registration is available for those who are not a member of the program yet on the following link: http://ffj2.loyaltyplus.aero/j2loyalty/register.jsf?lang=en

To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact:

(+99412) 598-88-80; short number for calls from Azerbaijan: *8880.

E-mail: callcenter@azal.az

Questions regarding AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program can be sent to azalmiles@azal.az or through the contact form on the website: www.azal.az.

