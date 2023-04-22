2023 BEC Congress starts in Baku [PHOTOS]

22 April 2023 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of the Congress of the Badminton Europe Confederation has been held in Baku, Azernews reports citing Azertag.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade and President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation Taleh Ziyadov welcomed the guests and wished success to the congress participants.

A video about the historical path and achievements of Azerbaijani badminton was screened.

The agenda of congress includes a number of issues.

A forum of member federations of the Badminton Europe Confederation will be held as part of the congress. At the annual meeting of European badminton delegations, the presidential elections for the Badminton Europe Confederation will be held in addition to discussing the issues on the agenda of badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. The motto of the Congress is Inclusive Badminton, celebrating the accessibility of badminton for all.

---

