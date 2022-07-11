Azernews.Az

Winner of int’l cycling race in Azerbaijan’s Shusha announced [PHOTO]

11 July 2022 11:54 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

The second stage of the international cycling race ‘Dear Shusha’ ended in Azerbaijan on July 10, Trend reports.

Elchin Asadov, a member of the Azerbaijan national team and a member of the continental club Sakarya BB Pro Team Türkiye, became the winner of the second stage, which started at Fuzuli airport and ended in front of the ‘Karabakh’ hotel in Shusha.

Cyclists from Uzbekistan and Mongolia came in second and third place, respectively.

