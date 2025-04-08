Government subsidizes installation of solar panels on roofs of private households in Hungary

8 April 2025 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Hungarian government will continue to support private homeowners who wish to install solar panels on their property, including the roofs of houses and other buildings, allowing them to take advantage of nature's clean energy, Azernews reports.

For several years, the Hungarian government has been subsidizing the installation of solar panels in private households. The approximate total cost of the equipment, installation, and documentation services is 15,000 euros. Of this amount, the state covers 66 percent of the costs, with the remaining portion paid by the homeowners. Under the terms of the program, households can use the energy generated by the sun’s rays. If there is excess energy that the household does not consume, the state-owned energy monopoly buys this surplus back at a symbolic price of 1 euro cent per kilowatt.

This initiative, according to studies, has received strong support from the population.

Hungary's solar energy program is part of a broader effort by the European Union to promote renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions. Hungary, in particular, is focusing on decentralizing energy production and allowing citizens to actively participate in the green energy transition. As solar technology continues to improve and become more affordable, programs like this are expected to play a crucial role in Hungary's energy future.