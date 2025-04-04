Ministry of China include 11 companies from US in list of unreliable organizations

4 April 2025 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has added 11 American technology companies to its export control list, Azernews reports.

The restrictions were imposed "to protect national sovereignty, security, and development interests in accordance with China’s foreign trade law," the Ministry of Commerce stated in an announcement.

The sanctions list includes Studio, BRING Drones, Red Sox Solutions, SYNEXXUS, Firestorm Labs, Kratos Unmanned Aircraft Systems, HavocAI, Neros Technologies, Tactical Communications, Rapid Flight, and others.

This move comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China over trade and technology, particularly in sectors like artificial intelligence, aerospace, and unmanned systems. The sanctions reflect China's ongoing effort to assert control over sensitive technologies and prevent the export of technology that could be used against its strategic interests.

The decision also signals a continuation of China’s strategy to counteract what it perceives as foreign interference and the potential security risks posed by American technological dominance. These types of export controls are part of a broader geopolitical battle where both countries are increasingly targeting each other’s technology sectors, and it further escalates the ongoing tech war between the two global giants.

For U.S. companies, these restrictions are a reminder of the complex nature of international trade and the growing risks of being caught in the middle of geopolitical disputes. The move could disrupt business operations for the affected companies, especially those reliant on Chinese markets or partnerships.

In the broader context, China’s actions highlight the growing use of export controls as a tool in international diplomacy and economic strategy, particularly in fields like AI, defense, and surveillance technologies. As the global competition for technological supremacy intensifies, such measures may become more frequent and widespread, with far-reaching implications for global supply chains and market dynamics.