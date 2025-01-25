Lavrov, Qatari PM talk Doha's mediation in Ukraine

25 January 2025 21:33 (UTC+04:00)

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed Qatar's ongoing mediation to reunite children separated from their families due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Azernews reports.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed the phone call, which also covered strengthening ties and developments in the crisis. Qatar emphasized its commitment to supporting peaceful solutions through diplomacy.

Efforts to expand Qatar's mediation are ongoing, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari.