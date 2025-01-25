Lavrov, Qatari PM talk Doha's mediation in Ukraine
Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed Qatar's ongoing mediation to reunite children separated from their families due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Azernews reports.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed the phone call, which also covered strengthening ties and developments in the crisis. Qatar emphasized its commitment to supporting peaceful solutions through diplomacy.
Efforts to expand Qatar's mediation are ongoing, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!