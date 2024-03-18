Azernews.Az

18 March 2024 19:10 (UTC+04:00)
Belarus’ GDP up by 4% in January-February 2024

March (BelTA) – Belarus’ GDP grew by 4% in January-February 2024, BelTA learned from the National Statistical Committee of Belarus, Azernews reports, citing Belta news agency.

According to estimates, in January-February 2024 the GDP amounted to Br34.5 billion in current prices, up by 4% in comparable prices year-on-year.

The GDP deflator index was 9.1% over January-February 2023.

