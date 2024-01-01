Manchester Utd makes big call over future veteran defender Raphael Varane

1 January 2024 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Manchester United have reportedly made a big call over the future of veteran defender Raphael Varane.

The France international joined the Red Devils in a £34m deal during the summer of 2021 and was part of the side that led the club to their Carabao Cup Final win against Newcastle United last season and secured a return to the Champions League with a third place finish in the Premier League.

However, injuries, illness, and a drop in form have meant Varane has struggled to nail down a regular place in Erik ten Hag's starting eleven during the opening half of the current campaign and there are now reports suggested the Dutch boss has made a big decision over the defender's future.

According to the report, 13-time Premier League champions have decided against triggering a one-year extension in Varane's deal - but do plan to open talks over a new contract over the coming weeks. The former Real Madrid centre-back is now in the final six months of his current deal at Old Trafford and that would enable him to hold discussions with other clubs.

The 3AM Verdict: Varane's ability has never been in question and his career has brought major honours aplenty. That continued with Man Utd's Carabao Cup win last season - but it is hard to see the defender remaining at Old Trafford unless he is willing to take a cut in his reported £340,000 weekly wage.

​---

