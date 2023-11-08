Georgian, Chinese officials highlight “fruitful” economic relations, discuss future ties

8 November 2023 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

“Close and fruitful” economic cooperation between China and Georgia, and future ties between the countries were highlighted in a meeting between Otar Shamugia, the Georgian Agriculture Minister and Cao Derong, the President of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Import and Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce and Animal By-Products Cao Derong on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Georgia’s Agriculture Ministry said the officials met in Shanghai where Shamugia said he hoped Georgian wine, with its “8,000 years of development history” - would be established in the Chinese market in a “competitive, premium segment category”.

“Wine is an integral part of our culture, just like tea is for China. We know the importance of specific products being considered not only as an export product, but as a part of our country’s identity”, he said.

The official also highlighted the role of China’s Chamber of Commerce in increasing exports of Georgian wine to the Chinese market.

On his part, Derong noted Georgia had exported the “largest amount of wine” among Central Asian countries to China, with the exports worth about $10 million, between January-September.

He said he hoped for to see further success for the exports through showcase of alcoholic beverages and other agriculture products from Georgia at the China International Import Expo, running in Shanghai.

The sides also noted the role of free trade between their countries in further deepening ties between them.

Led by Shamugia, the Georgian representation at the Shanghai fair also includes deputy economy ministers Genadi Arveladze and Irakli Nadareishvili, Enterprise Georgia Director Mikheil Khidureli, Georgia’s Ambassador to China Archil Kalandia and Parliamentary representatives Gela Samkharadze and Zaal Dugladze.

Governments and business delegations from over 150 countries are participating in the fair set to run until Friday at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in the city.

---

