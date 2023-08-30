It plans to hold TEKNOFEST in Northern Cyprus after Azerbaijan - Selçuk Bayraktar

30 August 2023 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

“We are also planning to hold TEKNOFEST in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,”Azernews reports, citing Selçuk Bayraktar, the Chairman of Baykar Company of Turkiye.

"TEKNOFEST was previously held in Azerbaijan. In addition, there were requests from Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and Indonesia," he stressed.

Selçuk Bayraktar also said that there will be participants from 120 different countries at TEKNOFEST to be held today.

"There is a great interest in this festival in Ankara, there will be three times more participants than the TEKNOFEST we organized in Istanbul," he added.

To recall, Aerospace and Technology Festival (TEKNOFEST), is the largest aviation, aerospace, and technology festival that holds in Turkiye. The festival is held in collaboration with private companies, ministries, and academic institutions. The purpose of the festival is to raise public awareness about technology in society and to draw attention to the importance of national production. The Festival is filled with seminars, technology competitions, and exhibitions of domestic technology enterprises. Apart Turkiye, TEKNOFEST was held in Azerbaijan in 2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz