Georgian fencer Sandro Bazadze claims silver at World Championship in Milan

26 July 2023 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian fencer Sandro Bazadze on Tuesday claimed a silver medal in the men’s sabre category at the World Championships in Milan, Italy, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Bazadze lost the final to his American rival Eli Dershwitz 6:15, after the Georgian athlete gained his first-ever World Championship final spot by defeating Egypt’s Ziad Elsissy 15:14 in the semi-final round.

The 29-year-old has now won medals in World and European Championships, European Games, Grand Prix and World Cup competitions throughout the 2022-2023 season.

The latest rating from the International Fencing Federation rankings see Bazadze top the list with 303 points, 130 ahead of Dershwitz.

Over 1,000 athletes from 155 countries are competing in the Championship, which is scheduled to end on Sunday.

