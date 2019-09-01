By Trend
An inspection has been made to the Iranian nuclear facilities of Arak, Fordo and Natanz, chairman of the Nuclear Committee of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Ebrahim Rezaei told Tasnim News Agency, Trend reports.
According to him, a delegation of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission made an inspection to the nuclear facilities.
Rezaei added that the inspection was aimed at reducing Iran's commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
In January 2016, the JCPOA was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions against Iran in November of the same year. In order to preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal stated in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.
The 60-day deadline given by Iran to European countries involved ends on September 7 this year.
