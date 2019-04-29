By Trend

Kazakhstan is looking to export electricity to EAEU countries, where it is also a member, Trend reports citing KazInform.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an economic union, which includes Armenia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan.

"In the last three years the total volume of exported electricity reached 13.789 billion kWh (4 percent of the volume produced). Within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Community's unified electricity market, formation the protocol between EAEU countries is be signed before March 2019. The event is to coincide with the five year anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Community agreement signing," said Kanat Bozumbayev, the minister of energy.

The minister also stated that the question of export expansion is in the process of consideration.

"The expansion of electricity export plans include the EAEU countries," he said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, a step-by-step unified electricity market formation is planned. The regulatory framework is being developed by the EAEU countries.

"We are to create pro-cooperation conditions based on equality, mutual benefits and avoidance of damage to the ecology. In doing so, economical interests of both manufacturers and electricity consumers are to be considered," said the minister.

