By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have increased the number of flights to four per week, the press service of Uzbekistan Airways said on August 20.

A corresponding agreement was reached following the talks between representatives of Uzbekistan Airways and Kyrgyz air carriers Air Manas and Avia Traffic Company held in Tashkent.

The parties also agreed to open a flight on the Osh-Tashkent-Osh route with a frequency of one flight a week from the Kyrgyz side.

In addition, it was agreed that if there is a corresponding demand, it will be possible to start charter flights along the routes Tashkent-Tamchy (Issyk-Kul)-Tashkent, Bishkek-Samarkand-Bishkek and Osh-Samarkand-Osh.

The geography of flights and their frequency has recently increased considerably in Uzbekistan. So, for example, the national airline starts regular passenger flights en route Tashkent-Jeddah-Tashkent from October 28. Since September 15, Uzbekistan Airways will begin regular flights on the Tashkent-Vladivostok-Tashkent route.

Since August 2018, Russian airline Aeroflot has increased the frequency of flights on the Moscow-Tashkent-Moscow route. The airline started two additional flights on Mondays and Saturdays.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian airline, Ural Airlines, from the first of August resumed the regular flight en route Moscow-Karshi (Uzbekistan). Since July 18, Ural Airlines launched a new regular flight on the Sochi-Tashkent route.

