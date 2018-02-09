By Trend

Kyrgyz airlines will be able to be removed from the black list of the European Union (EU) by the first quarter of 2019, Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Jamshitbek Kalilov said at a meeting of the ministry’s board, Kabar reports.

"We made a step-by-step plan on removal of Kyrgyz airlines from the black list, which was approved by the government. Under this plan, work is constantly being carried out, a very good dynamics is visible. If this goes on, then in the first quarter of 2019, we will remove the airlines from the black list,” Kalilov said.

13 airlines of Kyrgyzstan earlier were included into the black list of the EU again. Domestic air carriers are on the list since 2006 and cannot fly to EU countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz