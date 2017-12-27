by Trend

Due to sudden changes in weather conditions, a temporary restrictions has been imposed in a number of strategic routes in Kyrgyzstan, Kabar with refence to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At the moment cleaning works are conducted on the road by 15 workers on 3 graders, 5 dump trucks and 2 trucks.

In the city of Kara-Kol in Jalal-Abad oblast, because of a rockfall, the road was closed temporarily.

---

