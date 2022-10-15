SOCAR delivers fuel from Azerbaijan to Ukraine via Bulgaria for first time

15 October 2022 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

SOCAR Energy Ukraine has delivered fuel from Azerbaijan to Ukraine via Bulgaria for the first time, the company’s retail division Director Igor Orlov said in an interview with Ukrainian Telegraf, Azernews reports.

“Many believe that SOCAR supplies fuel from Azerbaijan, but in fact, the delivery costs are too high. We have been working with Orlen since the first day of SOCAR’s operation in Ukraine. The lack of necessary fuel volumes in Europe made us look for an alternative source. This year, we, for the first time, delivered fuel from Azerbaijan via Bulgaria. There were also supplies from Italy,” he said.

To recall, with the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war, SOCAR Energy Ukraine, guided by the principles of humanism, has supplied ambulances and fire service vehicles in Ukraine with free fuel.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine started its activities in Ukraine in 2008. The main activity of SOCAR Energy Ukraine is to improve the network of petrol filling stations and organize wholesale of petrol and oil products on the territory of Ukraine. Currently, the network of premium-class filling stations includes around 60 complexes and four oil depots, which operate in 11 regions of Ukraine.

In 2020, SOCAR Energy Ukraine has been ranked among the TOP 25 international companies - leaders in their fields and directions in the Ukrainian market.

