Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian concludes his visit to Azerbaijan
On July 4, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, concluded his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the Iranian President.
President Masoud Pezeshkian was seen off by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, along with other officials.
