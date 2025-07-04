Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

4 July 2025 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

On July 4, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, concluded his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the Iranian President.

President Masoud Pezeshkian was seen off by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, along with other officials.