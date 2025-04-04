GL Group launches Azerbaijan's first-ever horizontal drilling program [PHOTOS]

4 April 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

GL Group has officially launched its first-ever horizontal drilling program in Azerbaijan’s history, which involves the drilling of horizontal wells on land, Azernews reports.

This program, implemented by the group’s affiliate company, Salyan Oil Limited, at the deep layers of the Kursangi and Garabaghli fields, includes drilling a 4,000-meter vertical well, a 5,000-meter deep vertical well, and a 4,400-meter horizontal well with at least 400 meters of horizontal section.

This drilling program not only ends a 14-year hiatus in drilling operations at the Kursangi and Garabaghli fields but also presents a strategic opportunity to increase production by utilizing modern innovative technologies.

To achieve these objectives, GL Group has engaged renowned international and local industry experts in the program, while also ensuring strategic cooperation with local and global contracting organizations. This will allow the application of the world’s best practices at each stage of the program, enhancing productivity, improving operational efficiency, and minimizing potential risks.