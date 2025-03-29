President Ilham Aliyev congratulates People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova

29 March 2025 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova, Azernews reports.

"Dear Shafiga Khanum,

I sincerely congratulate you, a prominent representative of Azerbaijan’s theater and cinema art, on your 80th birthday anniversary.

You are an artist who has made a valuable contribution to the development of Azerbaijani culture. The complete and dramatic images you have created, skillfully penetrating the spiritual world and yet remaining true to your unique style of performance, have always been noted for their vitality and left an indelible mark on people’s memory. The various characters you have portrayed on the stage of the National Drama Theater and those you have successfully given screen lives in films occupy an honorable place in the golden fund of our cinematography and brought you well-deserved recognition.

As a celebrated educator, you have made tremendous efforts to teach young people the secrets of acting. Your active participation in the cultural and public life of our country is a manifestation of the integrity of your civic position as well.

Your fruitful activity as a creative personality has always been highly appreciated and deservedly awarded on a number of occasions.

I congratulate you on this significant date again and extend my wishes of good health and continued success," the letter reads.