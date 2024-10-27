Another COP29 transportation monitoring wraps up in Baku [PHOTOS]

27 October 2024 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the preparations for the COP29 conference, the next round of transportation management monitoring has been successfully completed in Baku, Azernews reports.

From 02:30 to 05:30 on the night of October 26-27, monitoring of transportation was conducted on several roads in the capital, including Heydar Aliyev, Istiqlaliyyet, Narimanov, Khatai, Tbilisi, Azadliq, and Neftchiler avenues, as well as Lermontov, Teymur Elchin, Niyazi, Nizami, Yusif Safarov, Mikayil Huseynov, Rəşid Behbudov, Khagani Rustamov, Pushkin, Abdulla Shaig, Nizami, Izmir, Bakıxanov streets, and the roads of Mardakan, Zig, and the airport.

This process was carried out jointly by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, and Republican Center for Emergency and Urgent Medical Aid under the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB).

Overall, during the monitoring process, which was conducted in accordance with the transportation plan and route for the event, buses related to COP29, as well as emergency medical and fire-fighting vehicles, were successfully involved in various routes and scenarios.

Note that Azerbaijan has been selected as the Presidency of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), to be hosted in Baku on November 11-22.

Azerbaijan has a strong track record of hosting international events and has chosen Baku Stadium as the venue for COP29.

The main goal of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is to attract as much of the private sector as possible to finance measures to combat climate change.

