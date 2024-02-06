Head of delegation: Relations with Azerbaijan are based on mutual trust

6 February 2024 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Presidential elections are a very significant event. We believe that the results of the presidential election in Azerbaijan will be successful for the future development of this country," Zhang Ming, head of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) delegation and Secretary General of the organisation, said at a meeting with Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Azernews reports.

The Secretary General noted that relations with Azerbaijan, one of the close partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, are based on mutual trust.

Zhang Ming emphasised that our country has made great progress in all spheres in recent years.

"So far, we have monitored 69 election processes. We believe that the elections will be held in a fair and transparent manner. According to the statute, the purpose of our mission is to promote general principles, non-interference in the internal affairs of the country, identification of shortcomings, and other issues. We will announce the results on February 8 after the completion of our observation mission. We believe that the Azerbaijani people will show their political will and vote for a worthy candidate," said Zhang Ming.

