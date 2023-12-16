Central Election Headquarters set up

16 December 2023 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

An enlarged meeting of the board of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was held today at the Heydar Aliyev Centre, Azernews reports.

Heydar Aliyev, founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, founder of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party, national leader of our people, and martyrs who gave their lives for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, addressed the meeting. His dear memory was honoured with a minute of silence. Then the National Anthem was sounded.

Deputy Chairman of YAP, Head of the Central Office Tahir Budagov, who opened the meeting with an introductory speech, noted that 2023 is a very significant year in the history of the people and state of Azerbaijan. He said a number of events were held in Azerbaijan and abroad this year in connection with the 100th anniversary of the birth of great leader Heydar Aliyev. At the same time, by the Decree of Head of State Ilham Aliyev the election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is scheduled for 7 February 2024.

The YAP Deputy Chairman said great successes have been achieved under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev over the past 20 years, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan has been ensured, which is the most important task for our state and people:

"There is an idea that Azerbaijan national Leader brilliantly said: 'Time will come, Azerbaijan will become a world. It will rise like the sun". Today, President Ilham Aliyev has built modern, sovereign, integral and new Azerbaijan on the solid foundation created by great leader Heydar Aliyev. I think the continuation of this Victory March depends largely on the upcoming elections."

Later Tahir Budagov provided information about the agenda of the meeting. The creation of the Central Election Headquarters of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party and approval of its composition were also discussed. After discussions, it was decided to establish YAP Central Election Headquarters with 21 members.

The members of the YAP Central Election Headquarters were approved in the following composition:

1. Budagov Tahir Yagub oglu - Deputy Chairman of YAP- Head of the Central Apparatus

2. Akhmedov Ali Javad oglu - Deputy Chairman of YAP. 2.

3. Ragimzade Arif Gafar oglu - Chairman of YAP Veterans Council, member of the Board of Directors.

4. Gurbanly Mubariz Kahraman oglu - YAP Board member.

5. Muradova Bahar Avaz gizi - member of the Board of YAP.

6. Huseynova Sevindzh Amirahmed gizi - Chairperson of the Inspection Commission of YAP.

7. Islamov Bakhtiyar Gabil oglu - Chairman of Youth Union of YAP.

8. Tagiyev Ahliman Safalan oglu - deputy head of PEA Central Office.

9. Novruzov Siyavush Dunyamaly oglu - deputy of Milli Majlis, chairman of Milli Majlis Committee on Regional Affairs.

10. Kalandarov Nurlan Veli oglu - Head of Information Technologies and Public Relations Department of YAP Central Office.

11. Huseynov Nazim Meikhosh oglu - Head of Financial and Economic Department of the Central Office of the YAP.

12. Badalova Ramila Alkhan gizi - Head of Documents and Statistics Department of the Central Office of the People's Republic of Azerbaijan.

13. Imamaliyev Asif Agalar oglu - Deputy Head of the Department of Political Analysis, Education and Elections of the Central Office of the YAP.

14. Gulmamedov Rafael Shirmamed oglu - Deputy Head of Organisational Department of the Central Office of YAP.

15. Musaeva Zakiya Balaga gizi - Deputy Head of Gender Policy and Youth Work Department of YAP central office.

16. Mammadli Hyulya Gunduz gizi - Deputy Head of International Relations and Humanitarian Issues Department of YAP Central Office.

17. Magomed Yusif oglu Magomed - Chairman of Trade Union Committee of YAP.

18. Musayev Algish Hasan oglu - editor-in-chief of "Yeni Azerbaijan" newspaper. 19.

19. Guliyev Bahruz Vagif oglu - editor-in-chief of "Ses" newspaper

20. Rahimzade Vugar Ganjali oglu - chairman of Khatai district organisation of YAP, editor-in-chief of "Iki Sahil" newspaper

21. Velibekov Ramil Vagif oglu - Chairman of Nizami district organisation of YAP.

Concluding the meeting, Tahir Budagov, deputy chairman and head of the YAP central office, spoke about the upcoming tasks for the successful conduct of the election campaign and wished success to the party members in this honourable and responsible work.

