International scientific-practical conference took place in Ganja

An international scientific-practical conference on "National environmental priorities and global economic threats, new challenges, opportunities and prospects" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev is being held in the city of Ganja, Azernews reports.

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, Head of Executive Power of Ganja city, Consul General of Turkiye in Ganja, Rector of Belarusian State Economic University, Rectors of Ganja State University and a number of state officials of the departments attended the conference.

Conference participants first laid wreaths and bouquets of flowers at the monument erected in front of the centre named after Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. They viewed the exhibition consisting of books, paintings, organic food products and startups.

A minute of silence will honour the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and heroes who died for territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and after watching a short film on national leader Heydar Aliyev, the conference will start its work.

After the conference, a tree planting action and fish release ceremony will be held at the lakes located in the Goygol National Park.

