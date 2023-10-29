Azerbaijani FM congratulates Türkiye on Republic Day [PHOTOS]

29 October 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has congratulated Turkiye on the occasion of the country's national holiday - Republic Day.

In a post on his social media account, the Azerbaijani FM said:

"Today marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the fraternal Republic of Türkiye, which has a special role in the region and the world. Dear Türkiye, happy October 29 - the Republic Day! Wishing Türkiye continued development and growth within the framework of the Century of Turkiye! One nation - two states," Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also shared a post on its social media account on this remarkable day saying:

"Congratulations to the Republic of Türkiye, with whom we are bound by the motto "One nation - two states", which is the basis of our brotherhood, friendship and solidarity, on the occasion of its 100th anniversary, and we pay tribute to the bright memory of the architect of this significant day - Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades-in-arms."

---

