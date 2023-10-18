President Ilham Aliyev signs order on granting presidential scholarships to students

18 October 2023 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on granting presidential scholarships to students enrolled in higher educational institutions of the country in the 2023-2024 academic year.

Presidential scholarships were awarded to students who showed the highest results in the exams by categories of specialization for admission of students in the 2023-2024 academic year and enrolled in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The full text of the order can be found at the link.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz