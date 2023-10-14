Azerbaijani FM: Armenia has to make choice between regional cooperation and illegal and baseless territorial claims

14 October 2023 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia has to make a choice between regional cooperation and illegal and baseless territorial claims against its neighbors, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov telling at the conference themed "20 Years of Unparalleled Services to Motherland, People and Statehood" in Baku.

"The great victory achieved in the Patriotic War and complete restoration of our sovereignty after local anti-terrorism measures created new realities in the region. Now, Armenia has to make a choice between regional cooperation and illegal and baseless territorial claims against its neighbors," the Foreign Minister said.

According to him, the international community also plays a very important role in this matter.

"It is of utmost importance not to support Armenia's revanchist attempts in any way and to make a call related to the lack of alternatives for the peace to the prosperity of this region," the minister added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz