President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in Lachin City Day festivities at Manzarali terrace and in front of Flag Square in city of Lachin

26 August 2023 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the Lachin City Day festivities, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organized by the Ministry of Culture and Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, at the Manzarali terrace and in front of the Flag Square in the city of Lachin, Azernews reports.



