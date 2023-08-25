Chirag-1 and Chirag-2 small hydroelectric power stations were inaugurated in Kalbajar district [PHOTOS]

25 August 2023 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the “Chirag-1” and “Chirag-2” small hydroelectric power stations owned by Azerenergy Open Joint-Stock Company in the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports.

The head of state was informed of the works done at the stations.

The “Chirag-1” station with a capacity of 8.33 megawatts located on the Tartar River in the west of Kalbajar district and the “Chirag-2” station with a capacity of 3.6 megawatts on the Garaarkhaj River were completely reconstructed by Azerenergy OJSC. The small hydroelectric power stations are supplied with the state-of-the-art equipment.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the “Chirag-1” and “Chirag-2” small hydroelectric power stations.

