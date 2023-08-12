Azerbaijan makes changes in composition of Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC

12 August 2023 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to this effect, Azernews reports.

According to the order, in the first part of the order of the President of Azerbaijan No. 2552 dated 30 March 2021 "On approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC" (Collection of Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2021, No. 3, Article 257; 2022, No. 5, Article 534) the words "Emil Mejidov - Advisor to the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan" shall be replaced with words "Jafar Babayev - Deputy Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

