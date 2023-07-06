Baku initiative group against French colonialism established

6 July 2023 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

A Baku initiative group against French colonialism was established.

This decision was made following the event "Towards the complete elimination of colonialism", organized in Baku by the Centre for Analysis of International Relations within the framework of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, participants discussed ways to eliminate the current colonial policy of France on the African continent and in various regions of the world and exchanged views on the adoption of necessary measures to eradicate this problem.

A statement on the outcome of the event underlined the validity and relevance of the principal position of the Non-Aligned Movement in combating colonial and neo-colonial practices.

Participants also expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for hosting such a side event, which allowed them to meet and discuss the problems faced by people under colonial domination.

The French colonial empire, which began in the 16th century, reached its apex between the two world wars and was the second-largest colonial empire in the world behind the British Empire. France had colonies in North America, the Caribbean, India, Africa, Indochina, and the South Pacific. Its goal was to spread the French language and Catholicism, and to promote the “Civilizing Mission”.

The French colonial project was met with resistance from the colonized people, who sought to reclaim their autonomy and freedom. In Burkina Faso, formerly known as the Republic of Upper Volta, the Mossi people established powerful kingdoms in the 11th and 13th centuries. In 1896, the country was colonized by the French, and in 1958, it became a self-governing colony within the French Community. In 1960, it gained full independence with Maurice Yaméogo as president.

The Baku Initiative Group against French colonialism was established to take the necessary steps to eradicate de facto slavery on the African continent and in various regions of the world. The statement adopted at the event calls for the complete elimination of colonialism and the promotion of autonomy and freedom for all colonized people.

---

