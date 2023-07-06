I am impressed by Azerbaijani president's speech on French colonialism, Executive Director says

6 July 2023 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

I was impressed by President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the opening of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku on the colonial policy of France.

This was stated by South Centre Executive Director Carlos Correa in his statement, Azernews reports, citing (NAM)

Director called the head of state's speech honest and courageous.

According to Carlos Correa, the Non-Aligned Movement should take active measures against countries that negatively impact the population of the planet, and apply legal sanctions in accordance with the UN Charter.

"The UN is a great opportunity to discuss the global agenda, it is a very important platform," he added.

