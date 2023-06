27 June 2023 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (MOD) refused allegedly Armenian accusation over firing at the the plant in Arazdeyan, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

"We categorically deny the information spread by the Armenian side about the firing of the plant in the direction of Arazdeyan by units of the Azerbaijan Army on June 27 at around 1:15 p.m.," the Ministry noted.

