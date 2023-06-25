Azerbaijani President signs decree on awarding servicemen of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

25 June 2023 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding servicemen of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the decree, for special merits in the protection and preservation of the independence, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, distinction in the performance of official duties and tasks assigned to the military unit, military servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan are awarded.



