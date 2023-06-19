Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry refutes information spread by Armenia DefMin

19 June 2023 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

On June 19, from 00:45 to 02:20, the information spread by the Armenian Defense Ministry about the firing of different types of firearms on the positions of the armed forces of this country located in the direction of Zod and Arazdayan by units of the Azerbaijani Army is completely false and untrue.

The press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told that they categorically deny this information spread by the other side.

---

