President of Tajikistan sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

23 May 2023 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

It gives me great pleasure to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to You and all the friendly people of Azerbaijan on behalf of the Tajik people and on my own behalf on the occasion of Independence Day - the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Thanks to your forward-looking and productive policy, Azerbaijan achieved significant successes on the path of progress and dynamic development, thus, enhancing its prestige in the international arena.

We are pleased with the constructive atmosphere of bilateral relations and, of course, with the dynamic development of mutually beneficial relations between our countries, which meet the interests of our peoples.

I sincerely remember our meetings during your recent official visit to Tajikistan. I am sure that the practical implementation of the agreements reached within this visit would give a new impetus to the effective cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, aimed at the long-term outlook.

I believe that with our joint efforts, we will take our bilateral partnership to a new development horizon for the welfare of our peoples and countries.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I sincerely wish you good health and new successes in your responsible post as head of state, and the fraternal people of Azerbaijan peace, tranquility and steady prosperity.

Sincerely,

Emomali Rahmon

President of the Republic of Tajikistan

---

