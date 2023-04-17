ANAMA: 518 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs within a week

17 April 2023 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published a weekly summary of demining operations carried out in the territories liberated from occupation.

The agency reports that 118 anti-personnel, 23 anti-tank mines, as well as 132 unexploded ordnances (UXO) have been found and neutralized from April 10 to 15 in the territory of Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

The agency added that within a week, 518 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz