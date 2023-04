6 April 2023 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his state visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Dushanbe International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

