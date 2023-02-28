Legalize Law Firm to conduct multi-session training on Labor Law & Human Resources Management [PHOTO]

28 February 2023 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

If you are looking for a reliable partner for the professional training and development of your employees, you can benefit from the joint trainings of Legalize Law Firm and the Training Center of "Baku Metropolitan" CJSC.

Legalize Law Firm and the Training Center of Baku Metropolitan CJSC within the framework of joint cooperation organize training consisting of 8 sessions on Labor Law and Human Resources Management based on local and international experience in the correct application of labor legislation, human resources management and planning, individual labor disputes.

Starting from 01 April 2023, you can make your professional activity more efficient and protect your company from risks resulting in large financial losses in 8 steps!

The training will cover the following topics with a focus on more practical solutions (relationship with state authorities, organization of human resources suitable for different fields and determination of labor payment systems, etc.):

Building an effective structure, human resource planning and setting up the recruitment process;

Implementation of the recruitment process in accordance with the labor legislation, labor contracts, "Labor and Employment" subsystem;

Setting up a motivation system, implementation of career management mechanisms, determining key performance indicators (KPIs) and organizing training;

Work and rest times, multi-shift work regimes, establishment of grading and labor payment systems accordingly;

Disciplinary measures and individual labor disputes;

Mutual analysis of provisions related to the Labor Code and the Code on Administrative Offences.

Those who want to increase their theoretical and practical knowledge, get familiarize with different experience, and manage their business effectively and correctly:

Specialists working in the field of human resources;

Students;

Other interested persons may participate.

Our trainers are professional specialists with more than 10 years of experience in the fields of the application of labor legislation, human resources management, application of labor norms, and individual labor disputes.

You can get information on the training program by clicking on the link.

https://www.legalize.az/page/telim-programi

Training fee: 250 AZN

Discounts on training fees:

100 AZN for students;

for corporate clients: if 2 employees from the same company participate, a 10% discount will be applied each, if 3 or more employees participate, a 20% discount will be applied to each.

Trainings are planned to last from 18:00 to 20:00 for 2 working days per week. The days of the training can be changed according to the requests of the participants or corporate clients.

Certificates will be presented to the participants at the end of the training.

For more information and registration, you can contact the following number or apply to the e-mail address:

+994 (51) 303-34-60

[email protected]

