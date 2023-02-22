Azerbaijan endorses Memorandum of Understanding with UAE

22 February 2023 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has endorsed "the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the Exchange of Government Practices".

Under the decree, the memorandum in question was signed in Baku on November 28, 2022.

Today, Azerbaijan's cooperation with Arab countries has entered a new stage of development. The UAE is one of Azerbaijan's main partners in the Arab world. Over the last 30 years after the diplomatic relations were established between the two countries, Azerbaijan and the UAE have been rapidly developing their cooperation in various fields and aspects.

The Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates serves to strengthen this cooperation. The final protocol signed at the end of the eighth meeting provides for strengthening cooperation in the fields of bilateral economic relations, investment, trade, green energy, agriculture, food safety, innovation, logistics, tourism, healthcare, science, and also provides for the expansion of business relations between the two countries and partnerships between small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the creation of Business Council and working groups on mutual investment promotion.

