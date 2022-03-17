By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has set up the Migrant Council under the State Migration Service, Trend has reported.

State Migration Service Head Vusal Huseynov made the remarks at a conference on the 15-year partnership for inclusive, progressive and better migration management, the report added.

"Our goal is to put forward initiatives for the integration of foreigners living in Azerbaijan. Discussions are underway to create integration centers in the future," Huseynov underlined.

Addressing the event, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said that Azerbaijan was one of the first nations to join the United Nations' global migratory network.

She highly appreciated the Azerbaijani State Migration Service’s contribution and added that the European community is currently dealing with a migrant issue, which all countries must address jointly.

Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Azerbaijan Guido Ambroso said that Azerbaijan is committed to the fundamental principle of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development - Leave no one behind (LNOB) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Azerbaijan liberated its lands from Armenian occupation, began the process of de-mining and returning citizens to the liberated territories," Ambroso stressed.

Head of the International Organization for Migration Mission to Azerbaijan Vladimir Giorgiyev said that the International Organization for Migration (IOM) develops a number of joint projects with Azerbaijan.

"We really appreciate our partnership with Azerbaijan. The partnership with the State Migration Service is only getting stronger over the years," Giorgiyev said.

He expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation and wished the Azerbaijani State Migration Service successful participation in the International Migration Review Forum to be held in New York on 17- 20 May 2022.

