Two of the largest and most influential Jewish organizations in the US and the world - the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the Los Angeles Office of the American Jewish Committee (AJC-LA) - condemned violent assaults on Azerbaijani community members by an Armenians on July 21 in Los Angeles, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“It is unacceptable that several Azerbaijani community members were violently assaulted at Tuesday’s demonstration outside the Consulate General of Azerbaijan. Freedom of speech and assembly are sacrosanct, and violence against peaceful counter-protesters is a threat to American values and civil society," AJC-LA said.

"We urge LAPD to investigate these assaults fully and, if appropriate, file hate crime charges. We send our heartfelt prayers to the victims for their speedy recovery.”

Simon Wiesenthal Center called the events 'shocking and disturbing'.

"LA is home to people with ties to all nations including Armenia and Azerbaijan. LA should be a place of reconciliation, not mob violence outside a Consulate. Freedom to protest is a basic right but never a license for violence. LAPD right to investigate a hate crime that sent Azerbaijanis to hospital.”

The clashes between Azerbaijanis and Armenians in Los Angeles were triggered by gross ceasefire violations by Armenian armed forces on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in the direction of Tovuz district of Azerbaijan. The fighting continued in the following several days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

Meanwhile a group of Armenians living in Los Angeles, California, attacked and injured a group of Azerbaijanis who gathered to peacefully protest the Armenian aggression.

The incident took place July 21 in front of Azerbaijan's Consulate in the city where Armenians verbally and physically assaulted Azerbaijanis across the street, despite tight security measures by the L.A. Police Department.

